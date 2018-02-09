I told Ebony She Had A Short Life – Rev. Owusu Bempah

Related Stories The Founder, Leader and General Overseer of the Glorious Word Ministries International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has revealed that she told controversial songstress, Ebony Reigns that she had a short life on earth and that she should get closer to God before she dies.



According to the renowned prophet, just after he had that revelation from God, he managed to come into contact with Ebony with the help of popular Radio Presenter Abeiku Santana, to enable him do all he could to ensure that Ebony lived a life pleasing unto the Almighty God.



The talented Dancehall and Afro pop musician died in a motor crash at Abesim in the Brong Ahafo Region on Thursday, February 8, while returning from Accra after going to see her mother who had come into the country from abroad.



Ebony who would have turned 21 on February 16, was set to fly out of Ghana to the US on Friday, February 9 for a show but death denied her that move.



Speaking to Neat FM Friday, Rev. Owusu Bempah stated that she would have stopped Ebony from traveling to the Brong Ahafo Region if she had informed him about the journey as she’s always done.



“I told Ebony that she has a short life and that she must be careful, Radio Presenter Abeiku Santana is my witness. After this encounter, Ebony used to call me whenever she has a programme to attend. There were two things I always told her, one is that she has a short, the other one, I can’t say on radio.



“She came to my house and I told her that I can see her involved in an accident and that any event she has to attend outside Accra, she should call me so that we pray together before she sets off. Ebony, was regular visitor to my house, just last week she came home and informed me that she’ll be going to USA, and I told her that she should come so that I pray for her before she travels.



“She didn’t inform me about her travel to Sunyani. On some occasions, because of what I see ahead of her spiritually, I give her my personal car with a driver to take her on her journey. I did all these trying to draw her closer to God, but I don’t understand why on this particular journey she did not inform me. This is the only journey she undertook without informing me.



“Most of her travels I stop her from going. For instance the journeys she planned for last Christmas festivities, I stopped her from going. I was shocked to have heard this morning that she died through an accident. I didn’t know she had even traveled outside Accra. Maybe because this was not an event she was attending she decided not to inform me. I’m really shocked by her death.”