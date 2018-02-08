Police Give Account Of How Ebony Died

Related Stories The Ghana Police Service has released a situational report surrounding circumstances that led to the led to the death of sensational Ghanaian Dancehall Artiste Ebony Reigns.



There have been conflicting reports as to what actually led to the accident leading to the premature death of the musician and two others at Nyamebekyere near Makranso in the Ahafo Ano South District of the Ashanti Region.



Earlier, Ashanti Regional Police Commander, COP Ken Yeboah revealed her black Jeep vehicle with registration number AS 497-16 collided head-on with a KIA Grand Bird VIP bus with registration number GT3232-17 from the opposite direction.



Below is the SITREP from the police



On 08/02/2018, at about 23:45 hours, suspect driver Chartey Oko Pinehad, aged 29, was driving Jeep No. AS497-16 from Sunyani to Accra with three occupants on board, whilst suspect driver Mohammed Abubakar aged 48 years, was also driving KIA Grad Bird [VIP] bus with registration No. GT 3232-17 from Accra to Sunyani with a set of passengers on board.



On reaching a section of the road between Nyamebekyere and Nsuta, there was a heap of sand in the lane of the Jeep which was being used for the road maintenance, and the driver in trying to avoid running into the sand, swerved onto the opposite lane and grazed the nearside portion of the bus and plunged into the railings at the edge of the road, killing the three other occupants identified as Francisca Nkansah Kuri aged 27 years, Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng [Ebony], and Lance Corporal Vondee Francis Atsu, aged 29 years.



The driver sustained injuries and was rushed to Bechem Government hospital for treatment. The occupants on board the bus escaped unhurt.



Bodies conveyed and deposited at Bechem government hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy. Accident vehicle impounded at the station. Suspect driver on inquiry bail.