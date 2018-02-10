Self-Styled Policeman Convicted For Using Fiancée’s Uniform To Dupe People

Related Stories A self-styled policeman who used his fiancée’s uniform to pose as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) to dupe unsuspecting persons has been convicted.



He was sentenced to a total of 18 months in prison with hard labour by the Asokore-Mampong District Court in the Ashanti Region.



Jerry Lumor, 32, unemployed, pleaded guilty to one count of impersonation and eight counts of defrauding by false pretences.



The court, presided over by Mrs Portia M. A. Salia, convicted him on his own plea and sentenced him to six months on the first count and 12 months on the second count. The sentences are to run concurrently.



He defrauded eight people to the tune of GH¢18,845 on the pretext of recruiting them into the Ghana Police Service.



Judgement



In passing the sentence, Mrs Salia said the crime committed by the convict was becoming rampant.



She said as a result, there was the need to give a sentence that would serve as a deterrent to others.



The judge said she was, however, constrained by the authority of the court and, as such, could not go beyond the appropriate punishment.



Facts



Briefing the court, Police Inspector Samuel Mensah said the complainants included traders, students and residents of Appiadu, Ayeduase, Tanoso and Ayigya Zongo, all suburbs of Kumas.



He added that the convict was unemployed and a resident of Appiadu.



Inspector Mensah said somewhere in October last year, the convict, whose fiancée was a policewoman, wore her uniform and introduced himself to one of the complainants as a DSP, adding that he could get her enlisted into the Ghana Police Service.



He said the convict used the same modus operandi on the other victims and succeeded in collecting various sums of money from them.



The convict, after collecting the money, later went into hiding.



However, on January 18, 2018, one of the victims reported the matter to her uncle leading to his arrest.