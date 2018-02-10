Police Officer Was Part Of The Nungua Robbery - Witness

Related Stories A trader who was robbed by a Policeman and three others at gunpoint at Nungua has concluded her evidence before an Accra Circuit Court.



General Lance Corporal Raymond Amegashie, Ibrahim Ayirebo a motor mechanic, Bright Dorkanu, a driver’s mate and Stanley Akorli, a driver are said to have robbed Hellen Asante the trader of GH¢45,000.00 and $1,000.00 in her Supermarket.



The four, who have been charged with conspiracy to rob and robbery; have pleaded not guilty before the court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh.



Answering questions under cross examination by Mr Paul Asibi Abarigah, counsel for Amegahsie, Ms Asante disagreed with defence counsel‘s assertion that his client could not have taken part in the robbery while in Police uniform.



Ms Asante further disagreed with defence counsel’s assertion that the accused was at post with a firm known as Glodec Limited when the robbery took place.



Ms Asante who is the first prosecution witness maintained that Amegashie took part in the robbery and he used his Police Uniform and his AK47 assault rifle in the robbery and bolted when he was being sought for.



The witness said it was Amegashie who opened the rubber container containing the money.



According to the witness, she took a close look at Amegashie because he and Ayirebo ordered her to enter her shop.



She denied that she had ever seen Amegashie anywhere and that she could not have identified him.



She also disagreed with defence counsel claim that she would have been in a state of fear and panic if Amegashie and Ayirebo had ordered her to enter her shop during the alleged robbery.



Witness said it was not true that Amegashie went to work and after close of work handed over his rifle to his superiors.



Witness disagreed with Mr Oppong Baffour counsel for Akorli that she did not see his client and any taxi on the day of the incident.



The witness said it was after Akorli had been arrested by the Police that the Police identified him (Akorli) as the one who was seated in the taxi on the day of the incident.



Ayirebo and Dorkanu who were without any legal representation, conducted their own cross examination.



Ayirebo: Are you sure you saw me at your shop when the incidence took place? Witness: Yes.



Dorkanu: What did you see me doing at your shop?



Witness: You were watching around for the other accused.



The facts as presented by Prosecution was that the complainant, Hellen is a trader operating a provision store around the Nungua Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) area.



Prosecution said Amegashie was stationed at Tema Regional SWAT Unit, Ayirebo resides at Tema Community one, Dorkanu also resides at Ashiaman and whilst Akorli lived at Tema Gulf City.



The Prosecution said on December 12, last year, at about 2100 hours, the four accused person planned to go on a robbery spree.



Prosecution said Amegashie detailed for a Guard Duty at Glotec Ghana abandoned his post with his AK 47 rifle plus 20 rounds of ammunitions.



Prosecution said Ayeribo was also armed himself with a pistol.



According to the Prosecution, the two boarded a taxi with registration number GX9514-13 driven by Akorli and proceeded to the complainant’s shop at Nungua.



Prosecution said Amegashie, Ayirebo and Dorkanu alighted from the vehicle and entered the complainant’s shop amidst sporadic gunfire and robbed her of GH¢45,000 and $1,000.00.



After the act, the accused persons boarded the taxi and sped off towards Tema. The complainant reported the incident to the Police.



The Prosecution said Ayirebo, Dorkanu and Akorli were nabbed at the Community 18 Abattoir Police check Point and GH¢19,500 and 600 dollars was retrieved from them.



Amegashie, the Prosecution said managed to escape with his AK 47 rifle and spent the night around the Tema Motorway Roundabout. He returned his rifle the following day.



Prosecution said Amegashie in his attempt to escape was however, arrested at Tsopoli Police Barrier on the Accra - Aflao road. The accused have been remanded into Police custody to reappear on February 12.