Nobody Can Destroy Or Overpower Islam - Bishop Obinim

Nobody can destroy or Overpowere Islam, it was part of God's plan-Bishop Obinim declares.



Sara told Abraham, "go and have my servant and have a baby with her" Abraham refused but God spoke to him to do as Sara has said.



"Is God's plan that is why Islam Came to being, so nobody can destroy and overpower Islam. Source: Bishop Obinim Ministries/facebook