Kwabenya Attack: 2 To Be Sentenced Today

Related Stories An Accra Circuit Court, will today, 13 February 2018, sentence two of the suspects who escaped lawful custody at the Kwabenya Police Station.



The two, Prince Osei and Atta Kwadwo, were convicted on their plea after charges of abetment to escape lawful custody, and escaping lawful custody were preferred against them.



The Judge, Aboagye Tandoh deferred sentences to today.



The third accused, Kofi Darko, pleaded not guilty to the charges.



The three were part of escapees who were freed by some robbers, after they attacked the Kwabenya Police station, killing the police officer in charge Emmanuel Ashilevi and freed inmates in the process.



Meanwhile, the remaining nine suspects charged with abetment to escape from lawful custody are expected to open their defence in court today.







