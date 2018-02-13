UK High Commissioner Pledges To Take Ties To Next Level

Related Stories The British High Commissioner, Mr. Ian Walker, has pledged to go the extra mile to take ties between his country and Ghana to the next level.



He was determined to work hard and with zeal to help create opportunities and build a better future for the peoples of the two nations.



He was speaking at a durbar held by the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) in his honor at Nhyiaeso.



Mr. Walker said the pair had over the decades related very well and that this could only grow.



Priority would be focused on support for the private sector – assisting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to operate more efficiently to boost profitability.



He added that they were going to stand with the West African nation, every step of the way.



Mr. Osei Assibey Antwi, the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), said it was important they forged stronger bond of economic cooperation for the mutual benefit of their peoples.



He used the occasion to invite British investors to establish in the metropolis, citing tourism as one of the areas they could put their money.



The British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, during a visit to Kumasi, had named the city as “Garden City of West Africa” and he spoke of the assembly’s eagerness to restore it to its once green scenic beauty.



Mr. Kennedy Kankam, Member of Parliament (MP) for Nhyiaeso, called for support in efforts at improving the quality of health and education in the area.