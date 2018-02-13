Two Kwabenya Jail Breakers Sentenced To 30 Months

Related Stories An Accra circuit court has sentenced two suspects in the Kwabenya Police Station jail break saga to 30 months in custody.



The two, Prince Osei and Atta Kwadwo were convicted on their own plea of unlawful escaping from custody and abetment.



According to the presiding judge, Aboagye Tando the maximum sentence should have been 36 months but he gave the duo the jail term because they didn’t waste the court’s time and also to send strong signal so that such occurrence should not be encouraged.



The ruling of the bail application for the other ten accused persons is fixed for Feb 26.



The Kwabenya Police Station in Accra on Sunday January 21, 2018, dawn, came under attack after some armed robbers stormed the place and freed seven suspects, after a policeman on duty, Inspector Ashilevi was shot to death.



The Police then launched a manhunt which led to the arrest of the 12 suspects.



The twelve accused persons presented before the court today are; Prince Odeon, George Yeboah, Atta Kwadwo, Nancy Denta and Kofi Darko. The rest are Kofi Seshie, Prince Kofi, Theophilus Bandah Acheampong, Edward Lartey, George Sarbah, Elvis Owusu and George Asante.