Ghanaian Pilot Unleashes Hot Gas On Nigerian Thieves In Aircraft Robbery Attempt

Related Stories A Ghanaian pilot of Africa World Airlines unleashed hot gas to foil an armed robbery attempt by thieves in Nigeria as they attempted to burglarize the Accra-bound CRJ jet.



Robbers operating within the perimeter fence of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos on Tuesday evening sought to break into the aircraft and steal the luggage of passengers.



The brazen attack and attempt to burglarize a Ghana-bound CRJ jet was the latest attack upon an aircraft preparing for takeoff from Nigeria's biggest city. The burglars opened a cargo door of the CRJ aircraft, tore up the cargo hold bag holders and tried to steal passenger bags.



But the experienced Ghanaian pilot, recognizing what was happening, unleashed hot gas on the thieves, scaring them away.



The incident, however, forced the aircraft to spend two additional hours on the ground after the police anti-bomb units were called in to check the aircraft for safety.



Each passenger on board also had to undertake a luggage identification before the flight finally departed.



In the past few weeks, there have been similar attacks on some aircraft at the airport as they prepared to take off.