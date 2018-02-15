Ankaful Nurses Strike Today

Related Stories Nurses and Physician Assistants at Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital will today, Thursday, 15 February 2018 begin a sit-down strike to demand the immediate removal of their Medical Director (MD) Dr Eugene Dordoye.



The nurses have leveled allegations of human rights abuse, conflict of interest and misappropriation of funds against Dr Dordoye.



In a letter to the Chief Executive officer of the hospital, the aggrieved health workers said, several attempts to get the Ministry of Health to dismiss Mr Dordoye has proven futile but will return to work as soon as he is removed from the hospital.



“What we are asking for is that he should be removed from the Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital and be given the requisite training on people management and effective leadership (as has been suggested by the Fact Finding Committee) before coming back to run the hospital; in order to save us from the physical, emotional and mental torture he has been subjecting us to; as well as to give us a fresh atmosphere to enable us heal our emotional and psychological wounds, as same is being hindered by his continuous presence,” the letter stated.



Below is the full statement:



THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

MENTAL HEALTH AUTHORITY ACCRA

Dear Sir,



REMOVAL OF STAFF FROM DANGER



Please take notice that we the NURSES and PHYSICIAN ASSISTANTS at the Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital wish to remove ourselves from the danger posed to our mental and physical health by the illegal, oppressive, traumatic, degrading, abusive, embarrassing and general egocentric behaviour of the Hospital Director, Dr Eugene Dordoye, with immediate effect.



The specific actions complained of are those contained in:

a. our petition to the Honourable Minister for Health dated 20th October 2017 (copy attached);



b. the Report submitted by the Fact Finding Committee that investigated the goings at the Ankaful Hospital dated 23rd-26 th October 2017 (copy attached); and



c. the subsequent actions of Dr Dordoye from October 2017 to date, including while the mediation efforts aimed at addressing the complaints was on-going.



For the avoidance of doubt, we hereby state clearly that we are not on strike. We are taking this action under section 119 of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651); and accordingly, we are ready to return to work as soon as he is removed from the hospital.



For the avoidance of doubt also, we are not asking or insisting that he should be dismissed or that his appointment be terminated. What we are asking for is that he should be removed from the Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital and be given the requisite training on people management and effective leadership (as has been suggested by the Fact Finding Committee) before coming back to run the hospital; in order to save us from the physical, emotional and mental torture he has been subjecting us to; as well as to give us a fresh atmosphere to enable us heal our emotional and psychological wounds, as same is being hindered by his continuous presence.



PLEASE TAKE NOTICE.



Yours faithfully,

Daniel Danso Sarpong Local Chairman, PNG

Malcolm Akatinga All Local Secretary, PNG











