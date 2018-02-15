VIDEO: Girl 17, Infected With HIV By Mother, Sacked From Home By Father

A 17-year-old HIV AIDS sufferer says her father has sent her out of the house because of her status.



Naana [pseudonym], who claims she was infected by her late mother says her estranged father is unwilling to check his status.



According to her, he does not take care of her needs and only goes to town to buy food and other things he needs.



“Even when he brings the food home, he eats alone and leaves me hungry…he does not give me water or soap to take my bath," she said.



Her father, she claims, does not allow her to sleep in the house so she sleeps outside without a mosquito net.

Reacting to the development, the Director-General of the Ghana AIDS Commission, Dr Mokowa Blay Adu-Gyamfi, has requested a formal complaint on the case for investigation.



Dr Mokowa Blay Adu-Gyamfi stressed that the Commission's Act 938 criminalises stigmatising people with the virus.



She told Joy News that cases of stimatisation have been reported to the various security agencies to deal with when brought to their attention.



“We have had issues of people who have been sent out of their jobs because they have tested positive and those organisations have been asked to reinstate them,” she said.



The Director-General has urged such victims to make their complaints formal and not only report them to the media.



“We just cannot take the issues up just because they are legitimate,” she added.





