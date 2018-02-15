We Are Not Responsible For Your Street Lights – ECG to Ghanaians

Related Stories The Public Relations Officer of the Electricity Company of Ghana, William Boateng, has served notice that his outfit is not responsible for street lighting in the country.



He has therefore described the anger of those who chastise the entity for the poor lighting of roads in the country as misdirected.



According to him, even though the ECG is responsible for the collection of street light levies, it is not responsible for how such levies are spent.



“The law mandates us to collect those [street] levies but after collection, the law doesn’t mandate us to use the levies collected for maintenance of street lights; our only role is the collection”, he said.



According to him, part of the monies collected is used to pay for the cost of functional street lights with the rest given to government for maintenance works.



Mr. Boateng was reacting to a question put to him by Adom FM, on why ECG can’t account for his payments made as was captured by the Auditor General’s report when indeed most street lights are not working in the country.



The report says the utility service provider paid over GH₵23 million to 13 non-existent contractors on December 31, 2015.



But Director of Finance at ECG, Frank Anokwafo, has expressed shock at the findings of the Auditor General neither the Auditor General Daniel Domelevo himself, nor his staff came to them for any documents before putting together the report.



“We have looked at the cheques being talked about but they have no cheque numbers as all such cheques must have so we have doubts about the Auditor General’s claims”, he added.





