Include Cocoa Products In School Feeding Menu - GTA

Related Stories The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) is urging the inclusion of cocoa products in the school feeding menu.



Mr. Peter Achampong, the Ashanti Regional Manager, said deliberate efforts should be made to increase the consumption of cocoa because of the tremendous health benefits.



He was speaking at a public forum held at Kokoben in the Atwima-Kwanwoma District to highlight the need to develop strong taste for cocoa.



He indicated that cocoa was good for the vitality of children and had proven to aid their growth and development.



Mr. Achampong added that the way to tackle the growing obesity among Ghanaian children was to feed or encourage them to eat foods with less calories.



The forum was organized by the GTA as part of activities to mark this year’s national chocolate day under the theme “Eat Ghana, eat chocolate”.



It provided the platform for professional nutritionists and dieticians to guide the people on recipes for cocoa pastries.



Mr. Achampong said he found it deeply upsetting that despite the huge benefits from the consumption of cocoa products, not much had been done to get Ghanaians to eat cocoa.



He suggested the reduction of the prices of cocoa products including chocolate and said that was necessary to enable everybody to patronize them.



Mrs. Gifty Amissah, a nutritionist, applauded the GTA for prioritizing the consumption of cocoa.



The celebration of the day, she noted, could help create awareness among the population about the gains they stood to derive from the eating of cocoa.



As part of the programme, there was free distribution of chocolate to school children, teachers and the general public.