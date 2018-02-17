Tema Shipyard Reach Out To Marfo Children Care Foundation

Related Stories Management of Tema Shipyard and Drydock as part of the company’s corporate social responsibilities has donated some assorted food items and an amount of Gh¢5,500 to the Marfo Children Care Foundation in Tema.



Presenting the items on behalf of the management, Senam Aseye Fiagbenya , head of planning at the Tema Shipyard and Drydock who led the delegation explained that, the management of Shipyard and Drydock saw the need to give back to the society hence their decision to be a blessing to the Marfo Children Care foundation.



“As a corporate institution, we believe we should care and support the community in which we operate in. And so we couldn’t have gone through a whole successful year without giving back to the community,” she ascertained.



The Board Chairman of the Marfo Children Care foundation Rev. Isaac Appenteng, who received the items expressed gratitude to the management of the company for their generous support.



He promised to ensure that the donation is used in taking care of the children.



Given a summary history about the Marfo Children Care foundation, Rev. Isaac Appenteng said, currently, there are seventeen people in the house with some of them already in the tertiary institutions. Senam Aseye Fiagbenya on behalf of Tema Shipyard management expressed the commitment of the company to continue to support the foundation.



“Our message to the children today is that we love them and we’re part of them and we will do our best to make sure that it doesn’t end here,” she stated.



Among the delegation from the Tema Shipyard was Samuel Owusu Appiah, the Head of Sales and Marketing and the Public Relations Officer of the company.







