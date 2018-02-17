Domestic Fire Outbreaks: Realistic Steps To Prevent It From Happening

Related Stories Most perennial flames that engulf homes and offices in recent times occur as a result of negligence on the part of landlords and tenants.



The Director of Research and Education of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) DO II Evans Osei Owusu has said whilst most people do not use the right electrical cables for the wiring of their houses, some engage in illegal wiring and others overload their sockets and extension boards resulting in domestic fires.



Mr. Osei Owusu said there are types of electrical cables meant for every appliance in the home citing examples as sockets which use 2.5mm. Bulbs he said, are wired with 1.5mm while air-conditioners use 6mm and cable from the pole to the meter uses 16mm. Failure to use the right ones he said, could easily start a fire.



Speaking on ATV’s Morning Show, Anopa Bosuo, DO II Osei Owusu cautioned the general public to regularly check their lighting systems, the bulbs, sockets, the meters, fuses among other things to avert domestic fire outbreaks. He also advised Ghanaians to have fire extinguishers in every household and cautioned against the use of water in quenching fire because that could deteriorate the situation.



The Ghana Fire National Service (GNFS) continues to educate Ghanaians on how to protect their homes in their bid to reduce the fire outbreaks that destroy lives and properties worth millions of Ghana Cedis each year.