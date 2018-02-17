Health Workers Cry For Urgent Repair Of Office Building

Related Stories The Ahafo-Ano North District Health Directorate has expressed deep concern about the poor condition of the building from which it has been operating and says it could be forced to evacuate it.



Mr. Joseph Adomako, the District Health Director, said the workers would have no option but to operate under trees and from their vehicles, if the assembly failed to carry out urgent repair works.



He described the state of affairs as disturbing, adding that, it had become unsafe - death trap, a disaster waiting to happen.



He was speaking at the annual health performance meeting of the directorate held at Tepa.

It brought together health professionals and other key stakeholders including assembly members, traditional and religious leaders.



Mr. Adomako also complained about years of neglect and deterioration of residential accommodation for the health workers and said this had become a huge disincentive.



He said despite the serious challenges they were struggling with, they had been giving it their all to raise the quality of healthcare.



Supervised deliveries had significantly increased as more trained midwives were now serving in the district, something that had helped to bring down maternal deaths.



Mr. Adomako said they had made tremendous strides in the Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) implementation.



“Currently all 39 CHPS zones are functioning with either resident community health officers or assigned community health officers.



He added that “very soon, I am optimistic, when we start operating the newly completed CHPS compounds, no community in the district may be travelling more than five kilometres to access health care”.



Mrs. Fatima Boatemaa Kodua, the Administrator of the Tepa Nursing Training called for the construction of residential accommodation for the teaching staff to ensure proper supervision of the students.



Mr. Robert Mensah, District Disease Control Officer, encouraged the people to report to the facilities for treatment any dog bite.