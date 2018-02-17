Adaklu Salvation Army And Tupaa MA Basic Schools Receive Support From AirtelTigo

Related Stories With laughter and good cheer, pupils and teachers of Adaklu Abuadi Salvation Army School and Tupaa MA Basic School in the Volta and Greater Accra regions, celebrated Valentine’s Day, with telecom company, AirtelTigo.



Staff read to the pupils and donated school supplies, including exercise books, mathematical instruments, school bags, mugs among others to both schools in separate events.



Established in the 1960s, Tupaa MA Basic school was in a state of disrepair, until the erstwhile Tigo brand built a new six-unit classroom block with a head teacher’s office and toilet facilities under their Shelter for Education programme.



Adaklu Abuadi Salvation Army School, was also refurbished by former Airtel Ghana Limited. They upgraded a three-unit classroom in 2012.



Receiving staff of AirtelTigo, Headmaster of Tupaa MA Basic School, Father Joseph Opoku Darko, expressed their gratitude to AirtelTigo for the support over the years. He emphasised enrolment has increased since the company built the new school for them.



“We used to teach under shed and were exposed to the weather. Since we got a new school, academic performance has improved in a safe and conducive environment. We can also have extra classes because we have electricity connection in the classrooms. Unlike the past, teachers now accept posting to the school and are happy to stay.”



He continued that: “Parents in the community now confident of the wellbeing of their children school because they are in a secure place. The student population has increased from 84 to 164.”



The headmistress of Adaklu Abuadi Salvation Army School, Bright Boateng, also thanked AirtelTigo for their support, noting that “the items would improve quality teaching and learning in the community”.