Voltic (Gh) Limited Women Lead Nsawam Female Prison Inmates To Dream Again On Chocolate Day

Related Stories The celebration of Valentine’s Day worldwide dubbed Chocolate Day in Ghana is marked with an expression of love among family, and friends. Often, little or no attention is extended to the less privileged and especially prisoners who are labeled by most as ‘outcasts’.



Female employees of Voltic (GH) Limited, (Voltic), as an extension of the Chocolate celebration internally therefore set out to change the status quo and share the chocolate day of love with Female Inmates of the Nsawam Prisons.



Poised with a vision board designed by the employees, the ladies through a motivational illustrative talk urged inmates to have faith and pray; plan; believe in themselves; have a positive attitude; and never give up in life.



The session was an atmosphere of mixed emotions as some women couldn’t hide their empathy for inmates. Speaking at the event, the Public Affairs and Communication Manager of Voltic, Mrs Joyce Ahiadorme noted that, it was during such events that inmates needed the compassion of society. “When we are able to extend such hope to the forgotten, they have reason to hope again. They are empowered to strive to be better versions of their former lives. They need us in times like this more than ever”.



The items donated included Voltic Natural Mineral Water and Cool Pac Sachet water; assorted club mineral drinks; chocolate; motivational books; sanitary towels and feminine girdle. The donation is to provide inmates with inspirational materials to enhance reading as well as hygienic sanitary wear for personal comfort.



On receiving the items donated by Voltic’s Managing Director, Mr Francois Gazania, the Warden Officer on Duty, DSP Mrs Joan Akrong was grateful to Voltic for the thoughtful gesture and called on other corporate bodies to emulate them.



Under the auspices of an internal association named Voltic Women in Leadership, female employees seek to empower each other while contributing significantly to the growth of the organization and their community of operation.



In 2017, the Voltic Women in Leadership organized a Mothers’ Day Event for Teenage Mothers at Nsawam; International Women’s Day event with hawkers on the streets at Tema, Achimota and Ofankor areas in Accra as well as empowered them with a start-up pension scheme; and a Breast Cancer screening exercise for women in the Medie community.



The mission of the alliance is carried out through trainings, external mentorship events, outreach and donations to complement corporate investment efforts of the organization sustainably.



Voltic since its establishment in 1995 has widely invested in life changing corporate social investments in the areas of health, sanitation, environment, education, women empowerment and rural developments as part of its contribution to the sustainable development of Ghana.



Voltic is one of the leading Beverages and Mineral Water Production Company in Ghana and a subsidiary of Coca-cola Beverages Africa.