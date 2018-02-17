Murder At Akroso; Mother, Father, Grandmother Allegedly Kill Child

Related Stories Four persons have been arrested by the Akyem Oda police for their involvement in the murder of a two-year old boy, Kwaku Bempong at Akyem Akroso in the Eastern Region.



The father of the deceased is reported to have hit his head with a metal resulting in his death and subsequent burial. The deceased is said to be abnormal hence the decision to murder him.



The four suspects have been identified by the police as Helen Adwoa Bempong, 20, the mother of the murdered child, Mary Asare, 65, the deceased’s grandmother and two men namely, Alex Odame, 26 and Alex Amofa,48, who allegedly assisted in the burial of the child.



The police have also mounted on an intensive search for the deceased’s father, 26- year old Richard Ahinful alias Joe, who is responsible for the death of the child.



Briefing the Daily Graphic at Oda, the Oda Municipal Police Commander, Superintendant Samuel Ntosoh, said on February 14,2018,Mr. Kofi Bempong, a resident of Apontiase, a suburb of Akyem Akroso reported to the Akroso police that his grandson had died under mysterious circumstances in their house and had been buried by his father.



He said Mr. Bempong explained further stated that he was suspicious that Ahinful murdered the child.



Supt. Ntosoh said based on the information, the police moved to the place to investigate the matter.



According to him, the preliminary investigations led to the arrest of Helen Adwoa Bempong, Mary Asare, Alex Odame and Alex Amofa.



He explained that the deceased’s mother and grandmother were allegedly present when Ahinful murdered the child.



Mr Ntosoh indicated that Odame and Amofa allegedly went to bury the child on the instructions of Ahinful, hence their arrest.



The four suspects have since been remanded in police custody by the Oda District Magistrate Court presided over by Mr. Kwesi Appiatse Abaiddoo to reappear on March 8, 2018.