Poor Earth Wiring Contributes To High Bills - ECG

Related Stories Mr William Addy, the Volta Regional Revenue Protection Manager, Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), has advised customers to ensure that their facilities were properly "earthed" to avoid high electricity bills.



This is because poor earth wiring systems produces faulty meter records, which results in high bills and possible fire outbreaks.



Mr Addy gave the advice when the Company, as part of its social responsibility, tested the efficiency of ground connections of some commercial facilities in Ho.



The exercise was also part of activities to mark the 50th Anniversary Celebration of ECG, under the theme; "Powering the Socio Economic Growth and Development of Ghana."



Mr Addy said poor wiring remained a dominant cause of domestic fires and high element of bills and urged customers to ensure that such projects were done by electricians certified by the Energy Commission.



He said customers with poor wiring systems could contact the Company for assistance to improve the value of their systems.



Other activities lined up to mark the celebration include public education on ECG’s operation and impact on the society, presentation of awards to outstanding Special Load Tariffs (SLT) customers, health walk and a dinner.