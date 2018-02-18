Plane Crash In Iran Kills All 66 People On Board

Related Stories 66 people have died after an Iranian plane carrying them crashed en route to the city of Yasuj, Al-Jazeera reports.



Mojtaba Khaledi, an emergency services spokesperson, was quoted as saying the crash occurred in a mountainous area near the town of Semirom.



The plane, belonging to Aseman Airlines, was reportedly carrying 60 passengers and 6 crew members.



Weather in the mountainous area where the crash occurred was said to be very bad.



A spokesperson for the airline confirmed the death of the 66 people.







