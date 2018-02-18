Water Shortage Hits New Somanya

Related Stories Severe water shortage has hit New Somanya, a community of more than 1,000 residents in the Yilo Krobo Municipality.



Water has not flown through the pipes of the community for weeks, Asafoatse Nanor Odzidzi I, the Chief of New Somanya, has said.



He said the people had to leave their gallons at the pipe stands for weeks without getting water.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Asafoatse Adzidzi called on the Government to intervene so that the people would have access to water for their daily activities.



He said water had flown through the pipes in the community only twice within five months, which is making life very difficult for the people.



Asafoatse Odzidzi appealed to the Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Ebenezer Tetteh Kupualor, to assist.