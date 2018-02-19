'They Say I'm Worth $150 Million, But That's An Insult' - Bishop Oyedepo Reacts To Forbes World's Richest Pastor Report

Related Stories Founder of the Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel and the richest pastors in the world, Bishop David Oyedepo, has described as an insult a report by Forbes magazine that he is worth $150M.



Sometime last year, Forbes evaluated the networth of the clergyman and estimated him to worth around $150 million. Oyedepo asides owning one of the most thriving churches in Nigeria, also owns two Universities, Covenant University and Landmark University as well as a fleet of private jets.



His Faith Tabernacle, a 50,000-seat church auditorium, is reported to be the largest church auditorium in the world by the Guinness Book of Records.



The Winners’ Chapel network of churches is located in over 300 cities, in all states of Nigeria, as well as, in several cities in 45 African nations, Dubai, the United Kingdom and the United States. He is also an author of many Christian books.



Oyedepo tops the Forbes list of richest pastors in the world. Read here.



Reacting to the report while preaching in his church recently, Oyedepo said



''Some fellow said I was worth $150 million, I said that is an insult. That is an insult. I am worth Philipians 4: 19 which says My God shall supply all my needs according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus. $150 million is too small. That can't be''he said.





