Man Electrocuted While Tapping Power

Related Stories An apprentice electrician resident at Obogu in the Asante-Akyem South District of Ashanti was electrocuted on Saturday while trying to tap power for the funeral of a resident.



According to eye witnesses, the apprentice electrician was connecting power from the national grid to enable a live band play at the funeral of a late resident Auntie Ataa, since the current in the town was too low.



No sooner had he climbed the light pole than he was seen dangling lifeless, with his legs held up by straps he used to climb up.



A number of young men managed to bring the body down. Source: Graphic.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.