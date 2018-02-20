ECG Urges Customers to Settle Unpaid Bills

Related Stories The Eastern Regional Manager of the Ghana Electricity Company (ECG), Mr. Michael Baah, has urged customers owing the company in unpaid bills to pay up.



He did not provide details of the total outstanding debt but said the company required more money to improve the quality of service.



He made the call at a ceremony held in Koforidua to reward six of the ECG’s customers – Kibi Goldfields Limited, All Nations University College, Eastern Premier Hotel, Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana (CRIG), Pinora Juice Company and Arda Group of Companies.



This formed part of the golden jubilee celebration of the company – its divorce from the Public Works Department (PWD).



The six have not only been consuming more power but have been making prompt payment of their bills.



They were each presented with a plaque embossed with the ECG anniversary logo.



Kibi Goldfields Limited has been consuming GH¢80,000.00 of electricity every month and the Managing Director, Mr. Kofi Agyemang said this was expected to triple in the coming months.



He appealed to the ECG to take steps to address the frequent power trip to stabilize supply.



Dr. Franklin Manu Amoah, Executive Director of CRIG, announced a reduction in its monthly electricity bill from GH¢100,000.00 to GH¢80,000.00 and said this had come on the back of energy conservation measures.