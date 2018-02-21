Fire Guts WFM (PHOTOS)

Related Stories WFM, one of the youngest Radio Stations in Wa, the Upper West Regional Capital has been completely burnt by fire.



The fire was believed to have started between 4 and 5am on Tuesday according to an eyewitness.



It is unclear what might have caused the fire to spark at dawn when the station was off.



In an interview with ghanaweb.com, programmes manager of the station Aziz Pelpuo said the solar battery and the inverter were the only things they were able to salvage from the fire.



Items valued thousands of Ghana cedis have been lost to the fire including computers, printers, important documents, furniture, flat screen TV's and money.



"We have lost everything to the fire, we are yet to sit down to even identify exactly what got burnt in by the fire.



Wa Municipal Chief Executive Ishahaku Moomen Tahiru together with some staff of the Municipal Assembly paid a visit to the scene to see the extent of damage and also sympathize with management.



The Upper West Regional Public Relations Officer of the National Fire Service, Assistant Divisional Officer Martin Bakobie who also visited the station together with the Municipal Fire Officer has disagreed with claims that the officers did not respond in time and that was the reason for the complete destruction of the building by the fire.



He said though they have a challenge with water, the officers were dispatched under a minute after the fire was reported.



He also called on private companies whose job is to sell water to also support the service whenever they have run out of water.



Investigations have commenced by the fire service to find out about the cause of the fire.