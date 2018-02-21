Extreme Feminism Is A Threat To Marriage – Pastor

Related Stories Reverend David Nabegmado, Senior Pastor of the Central Assemblies of God Church, Tema Community Four has waded into the debate that women who cook for their husbands are slaves.



According to Rev Nabegmado, describing women who cook for their husbands as slaves is a dangerous ideology and a threat to the foundation of marriage.



Two feminist groups the Pepper Dem Ministry and the Sugar Dem Gh are in a bone of contention over the issue.



Whiles the Pepper Dem maintains that cooking for husbands is slavery, the Suger Dem group are of the view that wives must cook and pamper their husbands.



But speaking to the press shortly after the Central Assemblies of God held its Jubilee Vows Renewal Ceremony for married couples in the church as part of its 50th Anniversary Celebrations, Rev. Nabegmado said extreme feminism is ill-advised and a threat to God’s ordained marriage.



He said there’s nothing wrong for women to attain high status in society and explore their God given talents but the claim by some women that when they carry out their chores in the home is equal to are slavery is unacceptable.



Rev. Nabegmado noted that the role of the husband and wife is clear, adding women should be submissive to their husbands and husbands also should love their wives and both should play their roles in the home diligently.



He reiterated the sanctity of marriage saying “Marriage in its respect and purity has always being God ordained and every strong family makes a strong church”.



Touching on another thorny issue, the man of God charged the church to rise up against the incursions made by Lesbians, Gays, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) people into the church.



Rev. Nabegmado stated that LGBT is a contrary idea and has no justification whatsoever against God’s original idea, saying it’s the duty of the church as a body to protect God’s original idea.



“When you were born, what gender you came out with, then why do you go and change your gender?” he queried.

Earlier in his sermon, Rev. Nabegmado admonished the couples taking the vows renewal to at all times apply knowledge to love and make each other comfortable.



The man of God urged the couples to endeavour to make their marriage attractive, so the world can smell the good fragrance of God’s original idea.



Mr. and Mrs. Paapa Adusei, the oldest couple in the church who have married for 56 years, said the journey has not being easy but the Lord has being good to them. They indicated that they have used the Bible guidelines as a compass to navigate through the storms, pointing out that even though they have encountered some challenges they used the Bible to overcome it.



They advised the youth who are yet to marry, not to compare their marriages to others but to marry within their means.



Mrs. Belinda Nortey, another married woman, said the journey has not being all rosy but since she and her husband do a lot of ministry in the house of the Lord, they have been able to cope.



She said they have noticed that the more they get closer to God, the better they become, “anytime our prayer life goes down it looks like we argue a lot and we identify that we are not doing well in our prayer life but when we pick it up our relationship becomes perfect not in human standard but because we are hooking up onto God,” she stated.



Mr. and Mrs. Andoh, a young couple of eight years, said the key so far has been constant communication, adding it has helped them to overcome most of their challenges.



“It hasn’t been easy but with Jesus in the vessel we can smile at the storm”, he said.



He urged young couples, especially to communicate well and use the God factor to solve their problems.





