First Lady To Build Pediatric intensive care unit at Korle-Bu

Related Stories First Lady of the Republic, Rebecca Akufo-Addo has revealed that the Rebecca Foundation in collaboration with some benevolent organizations are coordinating resources and efforts together to build a Pediatric Intensive Care unit for the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.



The First Lady who is committed to ending maternal and child mortality, as well as some preventable diseases upon assuming office, has commissioned some projects in that regard; notably, the new Maternity Unit as well as a Mother and Baby Unit (MBU) for the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).



According to her, the health of every nation is critical to its development. Speaking at the launch of Rotary Family Health Days – a free health screening services in about 50 communities, she mentioned that government alone can provide for the health needs of Ghanaians.



She also commended the Rotary Club Ghana for the herculean task of giving opportunities to over 60,000 people in about 50 communities across the country.



According to her, even though Ghana has made progress in the delivery of quality health care, there is still a litany of challenges that befall us and therefore, initiatives like these would help alleviate some of the challenges.



The venues for screening are Accra, Tema, Koforidua, Ho, Hohoe, Cape Coast Swedru and Tarkwa. The rest are Winneba, Kumasi, Sekondi-Takoradi, Sunyani, Berekum and Techiman amongst others.



Assistant Governor of Ghana Rotary, Dr. Nii Acquaye Addo who spoke with Atinka News, bemoaned the culture of most Ghanaians not availing themselves for checkups and health screening, sometimes due to factors like time, finance amongst others.



It is therefore imperative on the part of Rotary Ghana whose core mandate is to ensure that the populace has a healthy life, access to clean and potable water in order to meet the SDG Goal 6.



And that their vision is to help Ghanaians to go for checkup at least once a year. The screening starts from Thursday, 22nd to Saturday 24th.