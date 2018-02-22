Ghana Police Embarks On Transformation Agenda - IGP

Related Stories The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mr. David Asante-Apeatu on Wednesday disclosed that the Ghana Police Service was embarking on a transformational agenda to position the Service to meet international Police standard.



He said the Service was trying to become one of the top ten Police organisations in the world and also to attain the first position in Africa.



IGP Asante-Apeatu disclosed this when he paid a courtesy call on Mr. Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Minister with his entourage to commence a three- day working visit to the region.



Besides acquainting himself with the security situation in the region, the visit enabled the IGP to hold exclusive meeting with senior Officers of the Service to know their challenges and motivate them to deliver quality security services to residents in the region.



IGP Asante-Apeatu stated that with the kind of logistics provided by the government and the quality of training organised for the officers, the Service could work efficiently to raise its performance to meet the international standards of fighting crime.



He urged Ghanaians to appreciate the peaceful atmosphere in the country and implored the general public to cooperate with the Police in providing best security services.



IGP Asante-Apeatu stated that through the hard work of the Police, crimes such as armed robbery had been reduced, adding that the Police was now sophisticated and was working strategically to ensure that the activities of unscrupulous people would become fruitless.



Mr Asomah-Cheremeh commended the regional Police Command for the efficient performance of the Police in the region and appealed for swift Police interventions to prevent fallouts from chieftaincy disputes and nomadic Fulani herdsmen troubles that could degenerate into violence and loss of lives.



He lauded the Police for its fight against armed robbery, illegal lumbering and illegal mining in the region.



Mr. Asomah-Cheremeh expressed concern that some people from other parts of the country were in the region to engage in galamsey activities and appealed to the Police to endeavour to arrest such people and deal drastically with them according to the full rigours of the law.



As part of the visit, the IGP proceeded to Aworowa in the Techiman North District to inaugurate a Police Station and on Thursday visit the Kintampo Water Fall and then cut a sod at the Kenyasi for the building of the first Police Training School in the Region.



IGP Asante-Apeatu and his entourage would call on the paramount chief and the members of the Sunyani Traditional Council on Friday and finally hold a press briefing to end the tour in the region