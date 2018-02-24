Bolga NTC Tutors Angry Over Transfer Of Staff ‘Who Exposed Corruption’

Related Stories Tutors of the Bolgatanga Nursing Training College are asking the Ministry of Health to reconsider the transfer of two of their colleagues, saying that action was taken because the two made allegations of corruption against the school’s principal, Bawa Awalu.



The impasse between the Principal and tutors brought academic work to a halt in November 2017, with two of the tutors eventually being transferred.



The tutors accused the Mr. Awula of embezzlement, through the violation of the Procurement Act in the acquisition of goods and services for the school. They also accused him of neglecting the plight of both tutors and students. Subsequently, they petitioned the Bureau of National Investigation (BNI), the Economic and Organized Crimes Office and the Health Ministry to look into the matter.



The Health Ministry subsequently asked the principal to step aside prior to the completion of investigations by the BNI and EOCO. It also directed that two tutors, Dr. Margret Kukeba and Mr. Edward Atiim be transferred from the school.



Deputy Health Minister, Tina Mensah, disclosed to Citi News after a meeting with the principal and tutors of the college that even before the investigating body completes its work, Mr. Awalu had begun refunding monies wrongfully spent.



But Spokesperson for the tutors, Mr. Sebil William at a press conference kicked against the transfer of the two, describing it as unfair and discriminatory.



“Did our petition include Dr. Margret Kukeba and Mr. Edward Atiim for corruption allegation, obviously no, so why are they being transferred for being whistle-blowers?. What were the issues that implicated them?. On what grounds are they transferring the tutors when investigations are not over?. Why is the Ministry of health not arresting the perpetrators thus the principal Bawa Awalu and the accountant Mr. Prosper Morna for crippling the school?”.



“The Ministry indicated that, the two tutors were transferred for having taught in the school for ten years and partly contributed to the underdevelopment of the school, but on what grounds are the transferred tutors responsible for the underdevelopment of the school when they were not spending officers”.



The tutors want President Nana Addo to urgently intervene in the matter as the decision by the Health Ministry could deter people from fighting corruption.



“We are appealing to the Ministry of Health to reconsider these solutions to the problems of the Nursing Training College, Bolgatanga. We furthermore passionately appeal to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to as a matter of urgency intervene in this matter”. Mr. Sebil stated.



Meanwhile, trainee nurses are to write their end of the second-semester exams from 26th February 2018, and there are fears the development may affect the process.