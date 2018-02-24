Tamale Mayor Mediates Between Feuding Groups

Related Stories Following the clash between followers of the Ambariyya and Masjidul factions of the Islamic faith, Musah Superior, the Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive, has initiated peace talks between them.



According to the mayor, there should be peace and stability in the region to enhance development.



He engaged the leaders of both factions at separate meetings and indicated that the engagements were “cordial, frank and useful.” Leaders of the groups have promised to promote peace and stability in their various mosques and among the various sects.



Mr Musah Superior later advised the youth to give peace a chance to attract more investors into the region to ensure accelerated development.



“If there’s continued peace in the region I promise you that more investors will troop to this region for us to get more developmental projects, which will create jobs for us and reduce the unemployment rate here,” he stressed.



It will be recalled that early this week, factions from the Ambariyya and the Masjidul Bayan sects of the Islamic faith clashed over an alleged attack.



A follower of the Ambariyya group had allegedly tried to discredit the Masjidul sect and its teachings.



Matters came to a head when the leader of the Masjidul Bayan sect, Sheik Ibrahim Baasha, reported the attack on his mosque by supposed Ambariyya followers at the Northern Regional Police Headquarters.



Sheik Bayan, according to a source, also reported attacks on his mosque to the police.



He had reported that a scholar of the Ambariyya sect attacked him at his mosque while he was preaching.



The scholar was then invited to the regional police headquarters to assist in investigation.



Hundreds of the Ambariyya followers then massed up at the headquarters to prevent the police from detaining the suspected scholar.



The Northern Regional Police PRO, ASP Mohammed Yussif Tanko, who confirmed the incident to DAILY GUIDE,stated that the police were determined to deal with the matter and gave the assurance that the perpetrators of the riot would be made to face the full rigors of the law.



He admonished the two leaders, their followers and other religious leaders to desist from using violence and physical attacks to settle grievances.