British High Commissioner Lauds Amidu's Appointment

Related Stories The British High Commissioner to Ghana, Iain Walker, says the appointment of the Special Prosecutor should help Ghana curb corruption.



Mr. Walker believes the operations of the Special Prosecutor should help better the performance of Ghana on the Corruption Index after the country plummeted by a woeful 11 places from the 2016 ranking to place 81out of 180 countries.



Speaking to Joy News, Iain Walker says he wants the S.P. Martin Amidu to introduce stricter interventions that would have to be employed to deal with corruption once and for all.



“…I think the appointment of the Special Prosecutor is an important step…the next piece is to make sure he follows through and delivers on his mandate…”, Mr. Walker said.



“I hope the government, the opposition and Civil Society Groups (CSOs) give him the chance to succeed,”he added.



He noted, however, that, in his opinion, “the biggest antidote to corruption is transparency and clarity of process”.



Meanwhile, Chairman of Parliament's subsidiary committee on Legislation, Mahama Ayariga has said the Special Prosecutor is not needed.



His comments were in reaction to Friday’s conviction and subsequent jailing of former GYEEDA boss and ex-Parliamentarian, Abuga Pele.



Mr. Ayariga believes the existing crime-fighting institutions were enough.



Martin Amidu has nonetheless, been sworn in as the country’s first Special Prosecutor and will begin operations as soon as his office is set up.





