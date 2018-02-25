Groom & His Grandma Killed, Bride Injured After Wedding Gift Exploded 5 Days Afters Wedding (Video)

Related Stories A newly-married man was killed and his wife critically injured when a gift that was presented to them at their wedding reception exploded later at their home in India.



The tragic incident took place in Odisha's Bolangir district on Friday, just five days after their wedding.



According to Police, the man's grandmother also died in the blast. The elderly woman died on the spot while her grandson died at a hospital in Rourkela where he was rushed to after being injured.



The authorities say they have started investigating the case, with hope to identify the guest who gave the package to the couple at their reception ceremony and what kind of explosive was used in the incident.



Patnagarh Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Sesadeva Bariha who confirmed the incident, said: 'The gift was given to the couple by an unidentified person at the marriage reception on 21 February.'



"The police have collected evidence and an investigation is on," adding that efforts were on to identify the person who had given the gift to the couple.



According to reports, the wife of the man who was also severely injured in the explosion at their residence is still undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Burla.



