Embarrassing! Ghana’s Chief Protocol Officer snubbed at US Governors’ summit - VIDEO

Related Stories Ghana’s Director of State Protocol, Hassan Ahmed suffered a humiliating protocol blip after he appeared to have been snubbed by a US announcer during the US governors’ summit on Saturday which had the Ghanaian President as guest speaker.



Ambassador Ahmed who was ushering President Akufo-Addo to the podium after he was invited to speak, stretched his hand to greet the announcer but was ignored repeatedly, a video of the incident has shown.



The announcer after ignoring the protocol chief gleefully went ahead to exchange pleasantries with the Ghanaian leader.



VIdeo-









