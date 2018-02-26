Embarrassing! Ghana’s Chief Protocol Officer snubbed at US Governors’ summit - VIDEO

Ghana’s Director of State Protocol, Hassan Ahmed suffered a humiliating protocol blip after he appeared to have been snubbed by a US announcer during the US governors’ summit on Saturday which had the Ghanaian President as guest speaker.
Ambassador Ahmed who was ushering President Akufo-Addo to the podium after he was invited to speak, stretched his hand to greet the announcer but was ignored repeatedly, a video of the incident has shown.
The announcer after ignoring the protocol chief gleefully went ahead to exchange pleasantries with the Ghanaian leader.
VIdeo-