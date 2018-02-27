Head of State Protocol Did Not ‘Goof’ At US Governors’ Summit – Presidency

Related Stories It appears the video purporting to show the Director of State Protocol, Hassan Ahmed, breaching protocol and subsequently being snubbed by the Governor of the US state of Nevada was misinterpreted by the public.



The assistant to the Director of State Protocol at the Presidency, Joseph Adjei-Banin, has urged the public to ignore “the false suggestion being peddled as a result of a skewed interpretation of what transpired in the video.”



In a statement, Mr. Adjei Banin asserted that Hassan Ahmed “is a well accomplished and meticulous diplomat, who is well versed in protocol.”



A video making rounds on social media from the National Governors Association (NGA) Winter Meeting over the weekend, where President Akufo-Addo delivered the keynote address, created the impression that Hassan Ahmed had violated protocol, leading to the snub.



After President Nana Akufo-Addo had been called up to deliver his address, Hassan Ahmed, who was ushering the President onto the stage, extended his hand towards the Governor.



Hassan Ahmed extending his hand was viewed as him preparing for a handshake with the Nevada Governor, Brian Sandoval, by many with the governor’s failure to reciprocate the gesture interpreted as a deliberate snub.



But the statement clarified that “As part of the protocol discussions prior to the President’s speech, it was agreed that Ambassador Hassan will accompany the President on stage to show the President his seat. That is exactly what Ambassador Hassan was doing and not reaching for a handshake. A critical look at the video will show that Ambassador Hassan was pointing to the seat where the President was supposed to sit.”



Find below the full statement



Our attention has been drawn to a video circulating on social media purporting that the Director of State Protocol, Ambassador Ahmed Hassan, was denied a handshake by Governor Brian Sandoval of Nevada, and further that Governor Sandoval instructed Ambassador Hassan to resume his seat in the audience, at the National Governors Association Winter Meeting over the weekend.



The suggestions and interpretations given to this video is misleading and completely false. As part of the protocol discussions prior to the President’s speech, it was agreed that Ambassador Hassan will accompany the President on stage to show the President his seat. That is exactly what Ambassador Hassan was doing and not reaching for a handshake. A critical look at the video will show that Ambassador Hassan was pointing to the seat where the President was supposed to sit.



After the President shook the hands of Governor Sandoval, there was a debate as to whether the President should sit or go straight away to deliver his keynote address. What ensued was Governor Sandoval pointing to the podium for the President to deliver the speech because they were running behind schedule whilst Ambassador pointed to the seat of the President because that was the agreement at the pre-event protocol discussion. The Governor was not directing Ambassador Hassan to resume his seat.



Ambassador Hassan is a well accomplished and meticulous diplomat, who is well versed in protocol. We, therefore, entreat the public to disregard the false suggestion being peddled as a result of a skewed interpretation of what transpired in the video.



Thank you.



Signed:



Joseph Adjei-Banin



Assistant to Director of State Protocol



Office of the President