Passport Office Closed Down

The passport office at Ridge in Accra has been closed down to the public due to an electrical fault.



Officials say the development has affected the main printers used to print the passports.



The passport office is likely to open to the public on Friday, the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Habib Tijani, has announced.



“When we got an impression of what happened, an inspection was done and quickly we are working on it. Hopefully, by Friday, everything will be restored because currently, we are working on the wiring at the same time we are working on the fire system. We have the Ghana National Fire Service who are working on the fire system,” Tijani told Accra-based Citi FM.



The government has given the strongest indication it will overhaul the passport office to streamline acquisition of passports.





