Timely Intake Of Water Can Reduce Hypertension - Study Reveals

Drinking of adequate quantities of potable water throughout the day can help reduce cases of high blood pressure, Dr Gregory Ba-Lagi Lugu Zuri, Medical Officer in-charge of Natural Wellness Center has said.



“When you don’t drink more water, your blood becomes thick and this creates difficulty in circulation of it to the various parts of the body. Drinking adequate water lightens the blood and facilitates not only blood flow but the circulation of nutrients,” he explained.



Dr Zuri who disclosed this at the media launch of the World Water Day (WWD) on Tuesday at Ngleshie Amanfrom, a suburb of Accra said a study conducted at their health facility showed that 20 per cent of patient with hypertension case were caused by thirst.



The WWD was instituted by the United Nations in 1992 at the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and since then, the day has been celebrated by the international community on the March 22 of each year to draw attention to the importance of water and advocate for sustainable management of freshwater resources.



The theme for this year’s celebration is “Nature for Water,” with a focus on exploring nature-based solutions to 21st Century water challenges.



Dr Zuri noted that, “Most people who die of hypertension could have been saved if they took water therapy seriously. When you start to feel thirsty then it means that your cells are agitating for more water and you should respond quickly by drinking adequate water”.



The Medical Director encouraged the public to drink water to help food digestion, clear their system and protect them from medical conditions including severe headache and general body pains.



He recommended that people should cultivate the habit of drinking adequate water first thing in the morning, midmorning and before bed to enhance blood circulations and excretion.



Mr Ben Yaw Ampomah, Executive Secretary of Water Resource Commission (WRC) said most water bodies in the country were been polluted through improper household waste disposal, washing in water bodies, farming along river banks, improper fishing methods and illegal sand winning and mining activities.



He said communities needed to develop coping strategies which should include local technological innovations, management practices and also demonstrate some practical knowledge in their livelihood activities to ensure efficient use of their water resources.



The Executive Secretary urged the chiefs and people of communities along river bodies to maintain customary rules and regulations on water use.



Mr Ampomah advised the public to revisit rainwater-harvesting techniques for water supply and form Traditional Community Based Organisations as steps to guard water.



Mrs Adwoa Darko, Public Relations Officer of WRC said the global objective of this year’s WWD celebrations were to raise public awareness about the potential of nature-based solutions for water management policy and practice, and educate the public on the importance of exploring nature-based solutions to tackle key challenges confronting the water sector.