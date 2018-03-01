Ghana: Lassa Fever Kills One...

Related Stories The dreaded Lassa fever has reared its ugly head in Ghana following the death of one person in Tema, a suburb of Accra, Ghana.



The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed this after a test conducted by the Noguchi Memorial Institute.



The Director General of the GHS, Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare in an interview with Kwami Sefa-Kayi on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', urged the public to get rid of rats in their houses and clean their environment since Lassa fever comes from rats.



The GHS last month, issued an alert to all Regional Directors of Health Services and CEOs of Teaching Hospitals for Lassa Fever.



The alert urged the various health institutions to enhance surveillance for Lassa fever and Acute Haemorrhagic Fevers in general.



So far, 31 people have been confirmed dead with 300 reported cases.



General information on Lassa fever



-Lassa fever is an Acute Viral Haemorrhagic Fever illness which is endemic in the West Africa. The incubation period is 6-21 days.



-The onset of the fever has non-specific signs and symptoms but fever, general weakness and malaise have been noted in its early stages.



-This is followed by headaches, sore throat, muscle pain, chest pain, vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal pains.



-Severe cases may progress to show facial swelling, and bleeding.



-Shock, seizures, disorientation, and coma may be seen in the late stages.



-About 80 % of Lassa Fever infections are mild or asymptomatic.



- Lassa fever virus is transmitted to humans via contact with food or household items contaminated with the urine, saliva faeces, and blood of the rodent (Multi-mammate rat).



- Person-to-person infections and laboratory transmission can also occur, particularly in hospitals lacking adequate infection prevent and control measures.



- The disease is endemic in the rodent population in parts of West Africa and the multi-mammate rat serve as reservoir for the virus.



- Lassa fever is known to be endemic in Benin, Guinea, Liberia, Mali, Sierra Leone and parts of Nigeria, but probably exists in other West African countries as well.



- Ghana recorded first confirmed case(s) in 2011 and two districts, one each in Ashanti and Eastern regions then confirmed outbreaks of Lassa fever.



- Early use of Ribavarine (within seven days of disease onset), supportive care with re-hydration and symptomatic treatment improves survival.



- There is no effective vaccine for the disease at the moment.



GHS recommendation to all health workers and institutions:



1. Surveillance on Lassa fever and Acute Haemorrhagic Fevers in general (using case definitions) should be enhanced.



2. Suspected cases of Lassa fever should be managed in specific isolation conditions



3. Health workers should adhere to regular Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) measures to prevent and protect against possible nosocomial transmission



4. Blood sample from suspected case(s) should be taken and safely packaged and sent to Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) for laboratory investigations



5. All levels (National, Regions, Districts and Facilities) are requested to update their preparedness and response plans for Lassa fever and VHF in general, sensitize the respective staff and create necessary public awareness.