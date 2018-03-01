I’m A Well-Respected Man, I Never Intended To Record Ebony’s Body – Mortuary Man

Related Stories The number one public enemy in Ghana at the moment, the mortuary man at the center of the videoing of the nakedness of Ebony and Franky Kuri has spoken for the first time since the videos went viral.



According to him, he was ordered by Police investigators who came to the mortuary to film it for them to assist them in their investigations and that he did nothing wrong.



The now famous mortuary man who has gone into hiding, mynewsgh.com sources confirm, spoke through his best friend on Nhyira FM in Kumasi. He spoke to Ohemeng Tawiah that his friend who is a well-respected mortuary man only recorded the video for evidence.



He therefore asked the other attendant to video the body while he kept turning them for good shots.



The CID investigating the accident asked him to video the bodies of the victims so it can be used as evidence, it is alleged.



“He was asked by the pathologists working on the bodies to go and check if the bodies were ready to undergo autopsy, he took videos of them so it could be used as evidence,” the friend told Ohemeng Tawiah, pleading for his identity to be kept secret.



The Police have however declared the mortuary man wanted for the criminal act.



Chief Superintendent Yankson told the media that he has “been instructed to commence investigations into the matter and bring those perpetrators to book.”



“The law particularly says that even if you have in your possession, distributing it, those circulating it; that circulation, it is also an offence and they could be brought to book,” he stressed.



Ebony, born Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, died in a tragic accident on the Sunyani-Kumasi road with two others after paying a visit to her mother who had returned from the United Kingdom.



Ebony is due to be buried on 17th March, 2018 while her good friend Franky Kuri goes home on March 3rd this year. The Military, having concluded all investigations on Ebony’s alleged ‘bodyguard’, Airman Lance Corporal Francis Atsu Vondee, the family will bury their son on March 23rd, 2018.





