Robbers Fatally Stab Woman On Her Way Home

Related Stories Armed robbers have fatally stabbed a 44-year old woman Wednesday night while on her way to her home in Obuasi, Ashanti region.



Mrs. Bernice Paku who deals in Batik was pierced in her abdomen with a kitchen knife used by the robbers, the police have confirmed.



The robbers snatched her bag and bolted. Her husband Kwaku Paku told Adom News, he spoke to his wife at about 7:45 pm who informed him she was close to her house at Sam Jonah, a community in Obuasi.



Moments later, he said, he heard his wife screaming and calling for help. He rushed out to find his wife writhing and rushed her to a hospital where she died.



She was survived by three children.




















