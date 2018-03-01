Soldiers To Help Fight Ruthless Armed Robbers – Gov’t

Related Stories Ghanaians can expect to see military personnel flooding major cities nationwide as part of efforts to halt the surge in robberies and violent crime in some parts of the country.



This was announced by the Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid, after Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia called an emergency meeting with top security officials on Thursday following the increased crime wave.



Mr. Hamid said the ongoing operation ‘Calm Life’ aimed at combating criminal activities in all parts, “has been enhanced with immediate effect.”



Among the interventions from the government, he said there will be “heavy military and police presence in our major cities across the country starting from today [Thursday, March, 1].”



Mr. Hamid also said “there will be surgical operations in certain areas of our countries based on intelligence whose purpose shall be to flush out criminals and suspected criminals.”



“We are therefore calling on the public not to panic or be nervous when they find police and military teams in their various areas. They mean no harm. They will harm no person that are going about their lawful duties and they are only in search of criminals and suspected criminals,” the Information Minister added.



COP Dampare, 10 others reassigned



These interventions come amid the major reshuffle at the top of the Police hierarchy as DCOP George Akuffo Dampare, Director General of Police Operations, was among 10 others reassigned by the Inspector General of Police, David Asante-Apeatu.



DCOP Dampare has been moved to head the Research and Planning Department of the Police Service and he is to be replaced immediately by the Eastern Regional Police Commander, COP Simon Afeku.



Whilst the reasons for the latest reshuffle are unknown; it comes at a time when the police service has come under severe criticism following the increased insecurity.



Other interventions from government



In response to the recent robbery and murder cases, the government has also said:



There will be enhanced surveillance on financial institutions, forex bureaus and money vending points across our cities.

That all financial institutions take steps to install CCTV cameras on their premises.

That the Government will roll out a programme to link all these CCTV cameras to a national operation command centre.

That the Ministry of Energy has been directed to accelerate the pace of its cities and communities lighting programme in order to light up our cities and communities in especially crime-prone areas.

The security personnel will crack down on citizens using mounted sirens on vehicles illegally.

