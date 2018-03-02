Mobile Money Vendors Come Under Attack in Kumasi

Related Stories Mobile money vendors in parts of Kumasi have not been spared in the recent broad daylight robbery attacks.



At least four merchants have been attacked and robbed off their sales within the past one month.



The robbers succeeded in bolting with over 10 thousand cedis from their victims.



The attacks on the vendors have compelled some of them to quit the business.



Merchants who remain in business also say they conduct their activities in fear.



A victim who was robbed at gun point and lost 6,500 cedis said the robber came as a customer wearing a black helmet to withdraw money.



“Just when I asked him to remove the helmet, he pulled out a gun and demanded I give him all my money. He fired a metal gate where some shoemakers were working to scare them from attempting to rescue. I had to comply with his demand to save myself since no one was coming to my aid. The robber continued to shoot sporadically whilst leaving with the money”, she narrated.



The traumatized vendor says the mere sight of a motorbike scares her now since that incident was the first she had experienced



She wants the police to intensify visibility to prevent such robbery incidents.



A 25-year old mobile money vendor at Bomso was attacked three weeks ago.



The robber shot through the metal container and hit the vendor in the thigh when he refused to hand over his sales.



He has quit the business since the incident.



An eyewitness who spoke on condition of anonymity says three police officers who were directing traffic close to the scene of the incident had to run for their lives when the robber fired warning shots.



But the Ashanti regional police command says it is on high alert to arrest these armed robbers.



Regional Police PRO, ASP Juliana Obeng advised business owners and merchants to be extra careful when sharing information during and after business hours.



The public has also been asked to remain calm and report suspects to the police.





