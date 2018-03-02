45 Siren Abusers Fined

Related Stories Forty-five drivers have been fined a total of GHS25,710 by the Accra Motor court for abusing sirens in the Accra metropolis.



They were rounded up by the Central Motor Traffic and Transport Unit (C/MTTU) Special Task Force.



A statement from the police said “the drivers were arrested misusing siren and hazard lights to beat traffic with some driving in the opposite direction of the roads posing danger to other road users.”



They were arrested at Airport Aviation, Pokuase, Amasaman and Accra Central between 1 and 19 January this year, the statement said.



L.I. 2180 of the Road Traffic Regulation 74 (2) states that “a person shall not fit on a motor vehicle warning appliance other than the type approved by the licensing authority.”



Any person who contravenes the regulation is liable to a fine of not more than 25 penalty units or to a term of imprisonment of not more than 30 days or both.



According to the police, the exercise is ongoing to bring sanity to the roads and “drivers are being cautioned to desist from such negative act as culprits will be arrested and prosecuted to serve as deterrent to others.”







