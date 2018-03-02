Robberies: One Arrested; Two Shot Dead

Related Stories The Accra Regional Police have revealed that one suspect has been arrested in relation to the robbery at Royal Motors in Accra on Tuesday, 27 February 2018.



Addressing the media on Friday, 2 March 2018, Accra Regional Commander, DCOP George Alex Mensah, said the suspect was apprehended at Ashalaja in Accra.



Two other suspected criminals involved in a robbery at Haatso and raids on Forex Bureax at Spintex have also been gunned down in an exchange of fire with policemen. The two, Raymond and Kwame alias Mafia have been on police wanted list for various crimes.



In addition, two other suspects are in police custody for snatching cars in the Ashanti region. They brought the cars to Accra for sale and got arrested after police investigations.



The arrests follow several armed robberies and murders in the last few days in various parts of the country.



It will be recalled that a 44-year-old mother-of-three was stabbed to death by armed men in Obuasi in the Ashanti Region Wednesday night and her handbag stolen by the robbers.



A Lebanese businessman was also shot and killed by robbers after he had withdrawn GHS200,000 from the bank on the same Wednesday at Tema. The robbers bolted with the money.



A day before that a group of armed robbers numbering 10, stormed Royal Motors in Accra in broad day light and made away with some GHS8000. It followed the arrest of nine suspected robbers in connection with raids at several forex bureaus at Spintex in Accra. Also on Thursday, robbers attacked a man at Industrial Area and made way with GHS9000.





