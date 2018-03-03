Taxi Driver Knocks Down 3 Robbers

Related Stories Two out of three suspected armed robbers who allegedly attacked and snatched the bags of a British national at Osu at gunpoint have been arrested.



The suspects, according to police reports, were knocked down by a taxi driver while they were escaping on a motorbike.



Two of the suspects fell on the ground but the motor rider managed to escape with one of the bags.



The Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Efia Tenge, gave DAILY GUIDE the names of the busted suspects as Abubarkar Issah and Joseph Lartey.



Narrating how the incident took place to the media, she said on Thursday evening, the lady went to Country Kitchen, Osu, to shop.



While returning, the three suspected armed robbers reportedly attacked her with a pistol and ordered her to surrender two bags she was carrying.



The victim refused to obey their orders and attempted to struggle with them but they overpowered her and took away the bags.



While they were escaping, a taxi driver rammed his vehicle into their motorbike.



Suspect Joseph Lartey was immediately arrested but Abubarkar fled to the Trust Hospital area where he was also overpowered by some residents.



A police patrol team patrolling the area spotted the suspect being beaten by residents and went to his rescue.



The two have since been handed over to the Osu police for investigation and subsequent by the police patrol team.