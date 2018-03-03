No More Dumsor – ECG

Related Stories The Eastern Regional General Manager of Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Michael Baah, says that the erratic power outage, popularly known as ‘dumsor,’ has now become a thing of the past.



Speaking at a media reception in the regional capital, Ing Micheal, noted that as part of government’s mandate to extend power supply to deprived communities, huge investments have been made to provide electricity for about 27,737 customers across the region in 2017.



The region, he said, has commissioned three customer service centers estimated at GH¢1,747,455.24.



The aforementioned centers, according to him, are located at Anyinam, Kukurantumi and Abetifi.



He said they would bring services closer to over 20,000 customers, who reside in the towns and their surrounding communities.



The manager cited illegal connection, non-payment of bills, difficulties in acquiring right of way, illegal chainsaw operations, cable theft and bushfires as major challenges facing the company.



He posited that through the efforts of the Revenue Protection Unit (RPU), GH¢87,893 has been retrieved from illegal consumers.



“The LCU team is constantly on the field to unearth illegal connection in the system. Customers usually engage in meter tampering, bypass, self reconnection, unauthorized service connection, damaged meter,” he declared.



Michel Baah said the company was reducing looses and that it has embarked on a campaign dubbed, ‘Name and Shame.”



“Furthermore, perpetrators of illegal connection activities would be brought before a competent court of jurisdiction to be prosecuted,” he stressed.



He urged all well-meaning customers to assist the utility service provider in the fight against illegal connection by reporting offenders to ECG for reward.