Self-Styled Military Man Arrested In The W/R

The suspect was arrested after allegedly duping some residents in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis of hundreds of Ghana cedis under the pretext of assisting them to be enlisted in the Ghana Armed Forces.



The army personnel effected the arrest after some victims told them they were suspicious of Alabani's claim of being a military personnel.



The suspect has been detained and the military uniforms retained for further investigations.



Some individuals who have fallen victim to his extortion have also started lodging complaints at the police station.



When the suspect’s room was searched some military uniforms and items were retrieved.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, the Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer, who confirmed the story, said the suspect was arrested on February 26, 2018 at about 2:30pm.



She said two Military Police personnel arrested and sent the suspect to the Central Police Station in Takoradi.



"The army personnel reported that the suspect collected an amount of GHc 3,000.00 and GHc 4,300.00 from victims Stephen Osei Jones and Benjamin Kumah respectively under the pretext of enlisting them into the Ghana Armed Forces," she said.



ASP Adiku said the soldiers then conducted a search in the suspect's Hotel Room at Ahenkofi, near Takoradi, and found some military accoutrement.



"The items included two military booths, a military camouflage trousers, T-Shirt, a military bag and shocker".



The rest were handcuffs, pepper spray and fake military I.D.card.