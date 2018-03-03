Inspector Ashilevi Promoted Posthumously To Assistant Superintended Of Police

Related Stories The Late Inspector Emmanuel Ashilevi has been posthumously promoted to the rank of Assistant Superintended of Police (ASP), Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has announced.



Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia made the announcement during a brief address at the late police officer’s funeral service in Accra.



“The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo through the police counsel has instructed that Chief Inspector Emmanuel Kwaku Ashilevi be posthumously promoted to the rank of Assistant Superintended of Police. He died fighting for the people of Ghana and he must not be forgotten. We will do everything to preserve his memory", he said.



The Vice-President who was accompanied by the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery consoled the bereaved family and also announced that government making the Late Inspector the first beneficiary, has designed a compensation package for police officers who lose their lives in the course of their normal and official duty.



The Vice-President said an amount of GHC185,374.85 which is about 1.8bn old Ghana Cedis has been allocated to the Late officer’s family to assist his widow and children.



“The President has asked us to look at putting in place a package which is uninformed for all the ranks, for policemen who die in the line of duty. In this regard, Chief Inspector Emmanuel Ashilevi would be the first recipient of this package. The calculation of this package for Chief Inspector Emmanuel Ashilevi and his family, an amount of GHC 185,374.85 has been released to pay for all the compensation packages for Chief Inspector which is intended to appropriately support the family and to cater for the children’s education," he said.