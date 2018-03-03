ASP Ashilevi’s Family Receives GHC185,000 Compensation From Government

Related Stories An amount of GHC185,374.85 has been released to the family of the Late Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Emmanuel Ashilevi to show governments’ appreciation to the late officer’s dedication and also to support his widow and children.



The amount which is about 1.8bn old Ghana Cedi is the first of its kind to be given to the family of a deceased police officer.



Late ASP Emmanuel Kwaku Ashilevi was on, January 21, 2018, shot dead during a cell break carried out by six armed men who were inmates at the Kwabenya Police Station.



Giving a brief address during the funeral ceremony of the slain officer, Vice-President, Dr Bawumia said the government has made it a priority to help ‘protect’ the policemen and women who work tirelessly to secure the nation.



He mentioned the government’s resolve to, “improve and sustain the general welfare of all police personnel, to support the service in its fight against crime” and in the process also make resources available to the police administration to adequately compensate all police personnel who get seriously injured or lose their lives in line of duty.



“As officers such as Emmanuel Kwaku Ashilevi protect us, it is the duty of the government and people of Ghana to protect them, to protect our policemen and women. The government has resolved stronger than ever, to improve and sustain the general welfare of all police personnel, to support the service in its fight against crime and also to make funds available to the police administration to appropriately compensate all police personnel who get injured or even those who lose their lives in the course of their normal and official duty," he said.





“The President has asked us to look at putting in place a package which is uninformed for all the ranks, for policemen who die in the line of duty. In this regard, Chief Inspector Emmanuel Ashilevi would be the first recipient of this package. The calculation of this package for Chief Inspector Emmanuel Ashilevi and his family, an amount of GHC 185,374.85 has been released to pay for all the compensation packages for Chief Inspector which is intended to appropriately support the family and to cater for the children’s education," he added.



He further stated that government has also made provision for the compensation of one hundred and twenty-two other police personnel who were fatally injured or lost their lives while executing their duties and added that the compensation was only addressed to those who have applied and have been waiting for compensation since the year 2002.



“Funds have also been released to pay the compensation packages of 122 other police personnel who either lost their lives or got fatally injured in the line of duty just like Chief Inspector Ashilevi. These payments covers all personnel who have applied and waited for compensation since 2002 and who have not been paid appropriately. All compensation payments being made to all affected personnel or their families are expected to be completed by the end of March this year,” he stated.



The Vice-President also announced the late officer’s posthumous promotion from Chief Inspector to Assistant Superintended of Police, a gesture which was well appreciated by the bereaved family.



Meanwhile, the Accra Circuit Court on February 16, 2018, imprisoned two of the escapees namely Atta Kwadwo and Prince Osei to two and half month each after pleading guilty to conspiracy to escape from lawful custody and escaping from lawful custody.



Also, four others, three Ghanaians, and a Nigerian believed to be part of the cell break still on the run.