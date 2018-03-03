33-Year-Old Woman On The Run For Allegedly Pouring Hot Water On Little Boy

Related Stories A 33-year-old woman Ama Theresa, a mother of two is on the run for allegedly pouring hot water on a tenant’s grandson at Bobiam in the Bosome Freho District of the Ashanti region.



The mother of the four-year-old boy, Afia Serwaa speaking on OTEC "Asem bebe dabi’’ show hosted by Nana krobea Yaw Asante on March 2, 2018 said the boy has been staying with his grandfather and the accused in the same house at Bobiam.



Afia Serwaa said about three weeks ago around 9:00am she had a call that her son has been admitted at the hospital so she rushed there and found out that her son had been badly burnt.



When the grandfather, Agya Owusu was confronted on how the boy has had the entire body burnt, he said the boy was playing with the accused (Ama Theresa) children when she asked them to stop disturbing her peace because she wants to sleep but the four-year-old boy failed to listen. The boy’s persistence irritated Ama Theresa so much that she poured hot water on the little boy.



Afia Serwaa said that when Ama Theresa saw the harm she has caused the boy, she used a local substance on the burns with the aim of suppressing the pains.



Madam Theresa later rushed the boy to Bosome Freho District hospital at Asiwa for treatment and deceived the health workers to say that the four-year-old boy was playing in the kitchen and the hot water poured on him.



The case was later reported to Bosome Freho District police station but mad Theresa and her children absconded when the police got to the house.



Chief Inspector Benjamin Akotey Azigly of Bosome Freho District police station confirmed that Ama Theresa had been declared wanted by the police.



He is therefore seeking public support to get her arrest for prosecution.